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Deadly Variants or POLITICAL SCARIANTS !? -- from VaccineImpact.com
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40 views • June 29, 2021
WATCH VIDEO(S) and ACCOUNTS HERE --> https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/the-delta-variant-of-covid-19-is-harmless-a-scam-for-governments-to-implement-more-lockdowns/
Without endorsing or denying the theories contained in this post ( I haven't even read them yet), I find the informational articles very compelling and the multitude of individual accounts real eye-openers! They do not provide "proof" but they call for an immediate halt and independent studies of the dangerous procedures being promoted.
Sign up for emails or read more here --> https://vaccineimpact.com
Without endorsing or denying the theories contained in this post ( I haven't even read them yet), I find the informational articles very compelling and the multitude of individual accounts real eye-openers! They do not provide "proof" but they call for an immediate halt and independent studies of the dangerous procedures being promoted.
Sign up for emails or read more here --> https://vaccineimpact.com
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