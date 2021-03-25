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Ned Kelly disgusted at what Australia has become. Protest in Wangaratta and Glenrowan with interview
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51 views • March 25, 2021
We took our banner action to the Wangaratta Police station, Court house, Council offices, Anzac memorial, Freeway, Bunnings and the Ned Kelly monument at Glenrowan. We will never be silenced. The truth is more powerful than 1000 lies.
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