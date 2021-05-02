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Our Month Ahead - May 2021
Intuitive Edge Tarot
Intuitive Edge Tarot
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In this video I take an intuitive look at the energies for the month of May and what we may see happening in the news.

This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.

Become a Patron today for A Peek at Your Week! This is where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings for my Patrons. Learn more here: https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge

To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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