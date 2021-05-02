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Our Month Ahead - May 2021
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In this video I take an intuitive look at the energies for the month of May and what we may see happening in the news.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for A Peek at Your Week! This is where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings for my Patrons. Learn more here: https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
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https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
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And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
I am on Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my interpretation of the cards.
Become a Patron today for A Peek at Your Week! This is where I share weekly intuitive psychic readings for my Patrons. Learn more here: https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
To schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading, click here:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
Follow me on Telegram for updates!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
Find me on Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
I am on Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
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