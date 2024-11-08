BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump Vows to Lock Up Pedophile Elites and Fact Checkers Who Falsely 'Debunked' Pizzagate
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
932 views • 5 months ago

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to lock up the pedophile elite and punish the fact checkers who falsely debunked the so-called “conspiracy theory,” and the celebrities who desperately rallied around Kamala Harris during her ill-fated campaign are desperately maneuvering to avoid the “hammer of justice” as we speak.

The pedophile elite are going down, and it has been a long time coming.



Tags: pedophile, Pizzagate, elite, President elect, Donald Trump, fact checkers, debunked, conspiracy theory, celebrities, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, campaign, hammer of justice, Lock Up, oprah winfrey, oprah, winfrey, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, Clinton Foundation, Code words, Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, human trafficking, rapist, DC elite, globalists, child sex trafficking, Diddt, cabal, Musk, Slade Sohmer, Chris Delia, Ben Collins, Wiki Leaks, Julian Assange, Tony Podesta, DC Pizzaria, comet ping pong, Alefantis

hillary clintonhuman traffickingelitedonald trumpconspiracy theorykamalaclinton foundationpizzagatespirit cookingpedophilekamala harrisharrisjohn podestacampaignoprah winfreydebunkedmarina abramovicoprahwinfreycelebritiesfact checkerspresident electcode wordslock uphammer of justice
