Trump Vows to Lock Up Pedophile Elites and Fact Checkers Who Falsely 'Debunked' Pizzagate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to lock up the pedophile elite and punish the fact checkers who falsely debunked the so-called “conspiracy theory,” and the celebrities who desperately rallied around Kamala Harris during her ill-fated campaign are desperately maneuvering to avoid the “hammer of justice” as we speak.
The pedophile elite are going down, and it has been a long time coming.
Tags: pedophile, Pizzagate, elite, President elect, Donald Trump, fact checkers, debunked, conspiracy theory, celebrities, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, campaign, hammer of justice, Lock Up, oprah winfrey, oprah, winfrey, Hillary Clinton, John Podesta, Clinton Foundation, Code words, Marina Abramovic, Spirit Cooking, human trafficking, rapist, DC elite, globalists, child sex trafficking, Diddt, cabal, Musk, Slade Sohmer, Chris Delia, Ben Collins, Wiki Leaks, Julian Assange, Tony Podesta, DC Pizzaria, comet ping pong, Alefantis