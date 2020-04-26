2020 Virus 49 | Ep.42 | The map, the territory and a deeper look at the "game" in play | Adrian

#Adrian #ShivaAyyaduraiIn this episode I point you towards a video that takes a much deeper wider view and lays out the players, the game and the gameplans clearly and concisely. It is a LOT of information to take in.#CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai and Stefan MolyneuxAs always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---