Joe Biden’s old age not the President’s ‘only issue’

Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur warns Joe Biden’s old age is not the president’s “only issue” as his approval rating continues to drop. Cenk Uygur is running for president as a Democrat in the 2024 election as he hopes to become the primary candidate over the current president. Mr Uygur warned another term with Mr Trump as president would be a “total disaster” but stressed he also wanted to “push out” President Biden. “People say ‘oh my God, he did more than a normal Democratic president’ – that is a very low bar, Democratic presidents barely try,” he told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan. “Did he do most of his agenda? No, 85 per cent of his agenda is dead and there is no dispute over that.”







