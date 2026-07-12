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Lindsey Graham "give Trump tools to help Trump end this war". He helped Russia bomb a drone factory
Henrik Wallin - All knowledge
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Lindsey Graham "give Trump tools to help Trump end this war". He helped Russia bomb a drone factory


Video from here:

https://x.com/OfficialElftown/status/2076288664368283953?s=20


LINDSEY GRAHAM GAVE RUSSIA FOOTAGE TO HELP THEM TARGET A DRONE FACTORY:

Yesterday, US senator, Lindsey Graham visited Ukraine to assure Zelensky support of the United States.

The warmonger was shown a "secret" drone manufacturing facility in Kiev.

Well, this facility no longer exists after strikes by the Russian MoD. Without warning, 6 missiles struck two manufacturing facilities in the Kiev region. The RuMoD confirmed strikes on drone sites which started a huge fire.

https://x.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/2075928451979039101?s=20


Lindsey Graham DID come back from Ukraine and died in his home:

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/2076262795742478517

Keywords
lindsey grahamukrainedrone factory
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