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Lindsey Graham "give Trump tools to help Trump end this war". He helped Russia bomb a drone factory
Video from here:
https://x.com/OfficialElftown/status/2076288664368283953?s=20
LINDSEY GRAHAM GAVE RUSSIA FOOTAGE TO HELP THEM TARGET A DRONE FACTORY:
Yesterday, US senator, Lindsey Graham visited Ukraine to assure Zelensky support of the United States.
The warmonger was shown a "secret" drone manufacturing facility in Kiev.
Well, this facility no longer exists after strikes by the Russian MoD. Without warning, 6 missiles struck two manufacturing facilities in the Kiev region. The RuMoD confirmed strikes on drone sites which started a huge fire.
https://x.com/Alex_Oloyede2/status/2075928451979039101?s=20
Lindsey Graham DID come back from Ukraine and died in his home: