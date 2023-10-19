Create New Account
We're Funding Both Sides
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

What did [Bidan]’s trip to Israel accomplish?

He handed the Palestinians a check for $100M — i.e. he just bought Hamas terrorists a fresh arsenal.

That’s our (American taxpayer) $.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 October 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6339419531112

Keywords
