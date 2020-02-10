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The Greatest Commandment...But Who’s Obeying It?
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5 views • February 10, 2020
The greatest commandment is not as easy as you may think! Clichés about love are everywhere; but where can we see love in action? For that matter, what is love? And what did Jesus teach about love? He said to show love for God and for others, but HOW do we do that? The rest of what he said teaches us HOW to love others. Watch this video to learn what genuine Christian love is, based on the much maligned teachings of Jesus.
This is video #3 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
This is video #3 in the Teachings of Jesus Series.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
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