🦋 The Butterfly Effect 🦋 by Markus Daimeion I aka METAL (LIVE Acoustic Version. 8-10-2021) At the Bat Cove! - LYRIC IN THE COMMENT SECTION! SING ALONG!

"I will add lyrics later, if you can't hear them well enough. I haven't even seen this to proof it myself yet. lol Enjoy! Remember I can comment on my videos here now, yet brighteon still doesn't send notifications when people comment. So, I may not know you commented. Oh Yeah, if you want to talk to me online, I only have one place I am allowed right now. https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays Just come find me and let me know who you are, follow me and say Hi! I know it's a janky site, but it is what it is. lol I Love You! Just in case no one had told you that today. Now, Someone Did! Have a Blessed Day and Peace to it! One Love - Peace Out!"~M

Information contact email: [email protected]

Or Call: 1(707)766-9276

Also, to talk to me online and see pictures etc. etc...

You can now follow me on my Brighteon.Social page at:

https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays

Come say Hi and follow me on Brighteon.Social.

Thanks again for watching. Peace.