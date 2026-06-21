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Don't be fooled by the theatre about the US & Israel having a fall out. None of it is real, and they are still passing the US-Israel Futures Act into law.
https://x.com/xIsraelExposedx/status/2068102332475183332
Source @Israel Exposed
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