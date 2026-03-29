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"We are with Iran, God willing — in the path of jihad."
Pashtun tribal leaders at the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar (Pakistan) pledge to fight shoulder to shoulder with Iran, offering their own weapons, rifles, rations, and fighters at their own expense.
"Just give the order, however many tribal fighters are needed, we are ready to provide them."