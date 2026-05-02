I want to talk to You today about the Military, I spent 20 years in the USAF and it was the best decision I ever made? Retired at 39 I’m now 72





I got to travel the world and see how other people live, England, Germany, Philippines, Saudi Arabia.





The Military Has a system for integrating You into it, taking a teenager and making you into a solder.





First thing they do is make everyone the same, they cut off your hair and take away your cloths.





Next everything has to be set up the exact same way and it has to be perfect, Your uniform, locker, the barracks absolute perfection 24/7





Next they teach you to march, (I loved marching) this teaches You how to function as a unit.





All this is done to teach You to follow orders, never question those orders, just follow them, immediately.





I believe this life, life as a human is Basic training for eternity. We are to learn that God is God and we are not.