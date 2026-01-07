BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎄During the Orthodox Christmas service, a toy rolled to his feet, so Putin picked it up & put it back on the Christmas tree - Merry Christmas!🎄
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
199 views • 1 day ago

🇷🇺During the Christmas service, a toy fell to the floor, but Putin picked it up and put it back on the Christmas tree.

Putin celebrated the great holiday with the military and their families.

Merry Christmas to everyone today, January 7th, on Orthodox Christmas Day 2026.

Adding:

Russia has sent a submarine and a number of ships to escort a tanker from a shadow fleet, which the US tried to seize off the coast of Venezuela and is now pursuing in the Atlantic, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The tanker "Bella 1" tried for more than two weeks to circumvent the US blockade against Venezuela, but was unable to dock and load up. The ship's crew repelled a US attempt to board it in December and headed out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Now, it is being pursued in international waters by the US Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, the tanker has been re-registered as Russian. The vessel was renamed "Mariner", and the crew painted a Russian flag on its side.

According to US sources, Russia has since appealed to the US to stop pursuing its ship. On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it is "with concern" monitoring the situation around the tanker.

The ship is currently moving approximately 300 miles south of Iceland towards the North Sea. A Russian submarine and other naval assets are coming to its aid.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
