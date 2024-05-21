Create New Account
ASTRAZENECA FALLOUT AMIDST VACCINE WITHDRAWAL
High Hopes
Donate Subscribe Star
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 17, 2024


Embroiled in coast to coast lawsuits from the alleged harms of their COVID vaccine, Astrazeneca is receiving massive public backlash after admitting their shot can cause blood clots in court proceedings. Jefferey Jaxen also reveals payments made by the pharma giant to doctors in the UK, including celebrity pediatrician, Dr. Ranj Singh who strongly advocated for the now pulled product.

#AstraZeneca #BloodClots


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4vt7i2-astrazeneca-fallout-amidst-vaccine-withdrawal.html

