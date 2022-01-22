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Why the World Economic Forum IS VERY POWERFUL
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364 views • January 22, 2022
Glenn Beck, Glenn TV Preview.
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently tried to convince his followers that there’s no use discussing the World Economic Forum because it’s ‘useless.’ But that couldn’t be further from the truth. In this clip, Glenn explains just how powerful the WEF truly is and why — because of its insane amount of political power and control — trillions of dollars around the world are at stake.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OJfwaVFzgM
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey recently tried to convince his followers that there’s no use discussing the World Economic Forum because it’s ‘useless.’ But that couldn’t be further from the truth. In this clip, Glenn explains just how powerful the WEF truly is and why — because of its insane amount of political power and control — trillions of dollars around the world are at stake.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OJfwaVFzgM
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