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America’s Audits: Uncovering the Coverup? | Beyond the Cover
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180 views • October 29, 2021
The major media dismissed the Arizona audit as not having found any evidence of vote fraud. It’s a lie, as an actual examination of the audit report reveals. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Christian Gomez interviews Annalisa Pesek, who wrote two articles on the subject in the November 8, 2021 issue of The New American: “Uncovering the Coverup” and “America’s Audits.” In her interview, she points to the media-ignored findings of the Arizona audit, talks about other audits in the pipeline, and emphasizes the importance of restoring election integrity.
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To order the October 18 issue of The New American, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3720/
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