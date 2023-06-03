Pastor Todd Coconato on COME HOME with Jen Mallan!

Hear what God is saying about the role of the Church for such a time as this as Pastor Todd shares what he is hearing. It is time for believers to wake up and discern the times we are living in. Pastor Todd is here to help us get positioned for what is to come in this nation and the world.

https://www.ctnonline.com/comehome.html

