The New Variant Is Global Parasites And They’re Already Mutating

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It’s all just one big case of coinciditis. A fictitious virus? The Chinese did it! The need for Global Digital ID? Covaids did it! War? The Russians did it! Water, power, and food crises? Climate Change! An army of neutered zombie kids? Blame white supremacists and racist homophobes.
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Here is what has happened in Ohio in the past month:https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1632165450581954561?s=20
Stop taking a shower in tap water VIDEO: https://t.me/c/1264095585/30251