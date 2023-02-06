Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p27b03j7ac3

02/01/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 74: Our protest is to separate the Chinese Communist Party from the Chinese people and to wake people up to hold the CCP accountable and not to target Chinese people amid the US and worldwide origin tracing of the CCP virus.


02/01/2023 对邪恶说不 第74天：我们的抗议就是为了把中共和中国人分开，在美国和全世界对中共病毒溯源之际，唤醒人们去找中共算账，不要针对华人。



