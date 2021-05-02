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"A Descent into the Maelström" by Edgar Allan Poe
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The ways of God in Nature, as in Providence, are not as our ways; nor are the models that we frame any way commensurate to the vastness, profundity, and unsearchableness of His works, which have a depth in them greater than the well of Democritus.
-Joseph Glanville.
The picture used is an illustration by Harry Clarke, published in 1919, for this very story.
Follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.3
-Joseph Glanville.
The picture used is an illustration by Harry Clarke, published in 1919, for this very story.
Follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2148/2148-h/2148-h.htm#chap2.3
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