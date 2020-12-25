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THE MOST HATED THING THAT JESUS TAUGHT
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81 views • December 25, 2020
Whether you're a Christian or not, you almost certainly have never heard this most hated of all Jesus' teachings! Believe it or not, there is a doctrine of renunciation in Christianity. But you wouldn't know it with all the talk of health, wealth, and prosperity in the lukewarm churches today. And that's because preachers HATE what Jesus taught us. The teachings of Jesus about the kingdom of God have been hidden from you, but if you follow
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