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Shasta County Citizen Journalist Ep 7 110121
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10 views • November 03, 2021
Notes 110121
Support our work at: we are looking for sponsors!!!
Patreon.com/sccj. Venmo.com @richard-gallardo-11
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
--show link
https://1000covidstories.com/
https://thecovidworld.com/
https://seemorerocks.is/childrens-people-dropping-like-flie-from-the-vaccine-disturbing-video/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamohn/2021/10/30/largest-six-month-increase-in-traffic-crash-deaths-ever-recorded-during-first-half-of-2021/
https://www.freedomco.net/resources-1
Columbia Elem School proposed resolution:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/kjnmtcvvh484l6s/Columbia%20School%20Board%20Resolution%202122-10.pdf?dl=0
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ochsner-apologizes-for-vaccinating-minor-without-parental-consent-as-mom-plans-lawsuit/ar-AAPWC5r
https://www.actionnewsnow.com/content/news/Leader-of-Recall-Shasta-sentenced-to-probation-and-anger-management--575641161.html
Support our work at: we are looking for sponsors!!!
Patreon.com/sccj. Venmo.com @richard-gallardo-11
Rich Gallardo, Lori Bridgeford, MTM studios, Redding, CA.
--show link
https://1000covidstories.com/
https://thecovidworld.com/
https://seemorerocks.is/childrens-people-dropping-like-flie-from-the-vaccine-disturbing-video/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamohn/2021/10/30/largest-six-month-increase-in-traffic-crash-deaths-ever-recorded-during-first-half-of-2021/
https://www.freedomco.net/resources-1
Columbia Elem School proposed resolution:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/kjnmtcvvh484l6s/Columbia%20School%20Board%20Resolution%202122-10.pdf?dl=0
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/ochsner-apologizes-for-vaccinating-minor-without-parental-consent-as-mom-plans-lawsuit/ar-AAPWC5r
https://www.actionnewsnow.com/content/news/Leader-of-Recall-Shasta-sentenced-to-probation-and-anger-management--575641161.html
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