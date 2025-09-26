Trump signed EO approving the divestiture of TikTok - to Israel invested, Oracle 💩

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump has signed an executive order approving the divestiture of TikTok’s U.S. operations, averting a nationwide ban.
The deal, struck with Oracle and a consortium of U.S. investors after talks with Xi Jinping, complies with the 2024 divest-or-ban law. The White House says it strengthens data protections while “saving” the platform for millions of American users, calling it a “huge deal for innovation and security.”
Cynthia... This will make Israel happy. Israel backers to remove and ban whatever they want now. : (