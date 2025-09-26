President Trump has signed an executive order approving the divestiture of TikTok’s U.S. operations, averting a nationwide ban.

The deal, struck with Oracle and a consortium of U.S. investors after talks with Xi Jinping, complies with the 2024 divest-or-ban law. The White House says it strengthens data protections while “saving” the platform for millions of American users, calling it a “huge deal for innovation and security.”

Cynthia... This will make Israel happy. Israel backers to remove and ban whatever they want now. : (