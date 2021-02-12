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Four Email Automation Triggers and How they Work
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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40 views • February 12, 2021
This three(ish) minute email marketing video explains the four different triggers that cause an email sequence to launch for a contact. We'll go over examples of ways you can use each trigger. Basically you'll be able to target your audience more specifically/precisely so they are more likely to convert...because you are giving them what they've shown interest in!


First off, a Trigger is an action that someone must complete in order to be started through the sequence of emails you have setup. The most common example, is when someone subscribes to your newsletter, they are added to a specific email list that then starts sending a newsletter to this contact automatically.


// Resources //


📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises


💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com

🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop: https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence

📈 QUIZ: Find out your Business' Marketing Recipe: https://j4e3ygjsy11.typeform.com/to/uMgYM6df

☎️ Free Business Marketing Consult: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com/contact

💪 Facebook Email Marketing Support Group for Business Owners: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emailmarketingsupport

// Music
Used royalty free from BenSound.com
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growing your email listhow to build an email listemail marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnersemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprisessarah jurinatriggered email campaignstrigger email setupwelcome email sequencebusiness email marketingsmall business email marketing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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