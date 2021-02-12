Four Email Automation Triggers and How they Work

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First off, a Trigger is an action that someone must complete in order to be started through the sequence of emails you have setup. The most common example, is when someone subscribes to your newsletter, they are added to a specific email list that then starts sending a newsletter to this contact automatically.
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