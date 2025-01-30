New Video Shows Fatal Collision Between Black Hawk and Passenger Jet - Part 4

New Video Shows Fatal Collision Between Black Hawk and Passenger Jet, - Newest UPDATE

Last night, a collision occurred over Reagan National Airport in Washington between a passenger aircraft Bombardier CRJ700 and a military helicopter UH-60 Blackhawk.

According to preliminary information, the cause could have been an air traffic controller error, who did not provide recommendations to the pilots of the passenger plane and helicopter to change their flight levels.

At least 4 people may have survived, they were rescued from the water by rescuers. A total of 64 people were on board the crashed airliner, and the helicopter crew consisted of 3 military personnel. There is information that 8 figure skaters of Russian origin were among the passengers.

19 bodies were recovered from the Potomac River, where the aircraft crashed. This aviation disaster could become the largest in the US in the last 15 years.

#USA

@rybar

Video Description:

A newly released video captures the moment the Black Hawk helicopter collided with Flight 5342 near Reagan Airport. The footage shows the nearly pitch-black helicopter ramming into the passenger jet at high speed, causing a massive explosion and fireball.

Adding, from Trump: The crew of a military helicopter that collided with a plane over Washington should have changed course - the tragedy could have been avoided, Trump said.

@realDonaldTrump - The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!

https://x.com/TruthTrumpPosts/status/1884840889979142148

Adding, the following is what I posted on Part 3, just uploaded too:

There were 64 people on board the plane that crashed in Washington, including 60 passengers and 4 crew members.

Four survivors were pulled from the water and are receiving medical assistance, the local NBC affiliate reports.

There were three military personnel on board the helicopter that collided with the airliner near Reagan Airport, CNN reports.

The Pentagon chief stated the department is monitoring the situation, and is ready to deploy resources to respond.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that it was deploying "all available resources" of the Coast Guard for the rescue operation.

Also: The Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet over Washington was on a training flight, CNN reports.

The bodies of 18 victims have been pulled from a river in Washington where a passenger jet crashed into a military helicopter, CBS reports, citing police.

And: Trump issued a Immediate Release brief statement regarding the situation in DC.