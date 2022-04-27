© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden DHS Launching “Disinformation Governance Board”*Over 100 "BUGS" Found in DHS*Impeachment???
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • April 27, 2022
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-biden-administration-creates-disinformation-governance-board-under-dhs-to-fight-misinformation
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/27/dhs-creates-disinformation-governance-board-headed-by-russia-collusion-hoaxer/
https://thepalmierireport.com/biden-dhs-launching-disinformation-governance-board/
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519387795877502976
https://twitter.com/wiczipedia/status/1519274470049042432
https://twitter.com/tomgara/status/1519284643916390400
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519381022592352257
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519382023147827204/photo/1
https://twitter.com/IronicEffort/status/1309908837911142402
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/more-than-100-bugs-discovered-in-us-homeland-security-systems/ar-AAWC4L9
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/republicans-raise-prospect-impeaching-homeland-security-chief-rcna26229
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/24/homeland-security-undercounts-migrant-deaths-borde/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/former-homeland-security-chief-nielsen-110000699.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/27/report-illegal-aliens-in-u-s-up-1m-under-biden-total-now-15-5m-costing-taxpayers-143-1-billion-a-year/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-biden-has-52-million-unexplained-income
https://wiczipedia.com/about-2/
https://mfoods.shop/eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/energy-herbs-blend-chi-tonic/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
https://medicinal-foods.com/shop/micro-shrooms-micronized-medicinal-mushroom-blend/?utm_source=affiliate&;utm_medium=affiliate-link&utm_campaign=eea
To Set Up An Appointment Please Email Us At [email protected]
We Operate On A Donation Basis
Services Available
Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-biden-administration-creates-disinformation-governance-board-under-dhs-to-fight-misinformation
https://ussanews.com/2022/04/27/dhs-creates-disinformation-governance-board-headed-by-russia-collusion-hoaxer/
https://thepalmierireport.com/biden-dhs-launching-disinformation-governance-board/
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519387795877502976
https://twitter.com/wiczipedia/status/1519274470049042432
https://twitter.com/tomgara/status/1519284643916390400
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519381022592352257
https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1519382023147827204/photo/1
https://twitter.com/IronicEffort/status/1309908837911142402
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/more-than-100-bugs-discovered-in-us-homeland-security-systems/ar-AAWC4L9
https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/republicans-raise-prospect-impeaching-homeland-security-chief-rcna26229
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/24/homeland-security-undercounts-migrant-deaths-borde/
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/former-homeland-security-chief-nielsen-110000699.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/04/27/report-illegal-aliens-in-u-s-up-1m-under-biden-total-now-15-5m-costing-taxpayers-143-1-billion-a-year/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-biden-has-52-million-unexplained-income
https://wiczipedia.com/about-2/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.