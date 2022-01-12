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Hundreds Protest In Lebanon Against New Measures Targeting The Unvaccinated
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70 views • January 12, 2022
Hundreds of protesters rallied in Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday to protest new ‘poison mandates’ measures imposed against the ‘Pure-bloods.’
As of Monday, citizens must either be ‘Suicidal’ (fully Poisoned) or show a negative ‘flaudulent test’ (PCR test) to enter restaurants and other venues.
The COV1D World post date: January 9th, 2022
As of Monday, citizens must either be ‘Suicidal’ (fully Poisoned) or show a negative ‘flaudulent test’ (PCR test) to enter restaurants and other venues.
The COV1D World post date: January 9th, 2022
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