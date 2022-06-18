How a PROXY WAR against oil & gas is ruining our nation

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Glenn Beck.Jun 16, 2022 The Biden administration is GASLIGHTING every American citizen about oil and gas, and in this clip, Glenn shows a clip from Joe’s 2020 presidential campaign that proves it. So, we know the president is LYING to us all about gas. But, meanwhile, there's a proxy war happening in oil industries throughout the nation. Glenn reads an op-ed from Vivek Ramaswamy that explains how BlackRock is manipulating corporations like Exxon to DECLINE oil production…all while Americans continue to suffer majorly at the pump.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1suYCfxBdIs