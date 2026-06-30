Nazi Research Legacy, an interview with Mel K

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How much of the postwar world was shaped by decisions made decades ago? The latest interview explores perspectives on the legacy of World War II, intelligence operations, and the long-term impact of historical events on modern institutions and global affairs. Discover the historical context, hear the arguments presented, and consider how past decisions may continue to influence today's world. Watch the full interview and explore the discussion for yourself.
#History #WorldWarII #HistoricalResearch #GlobalAffairs #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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