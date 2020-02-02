© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Women are being arrested & Quarantined for not Wearing Face Mask all over China!!
Follow
6
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
292 views • February 02, 2020
The Situation is very hostile towards people not wearing a face mask in public, it will get you arrested & Quarantined on the spot!! Most people who are being arrested are middle aged Chinese women!!? And more footage of riot police mobilizing to move into #Wuhan China!!
#CoronaVirus
#CoronaVirus
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.