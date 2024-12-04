How I got in trouble for challenging criminal acts at the National Cancer Insititute

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
Judy Mikovits, PhD: I'm at the National Cancer Institute from June 10, 1980. to May 11, 2001. But in 1999 in the beginning of the year... well, in at the end of 1998 I get in trouble again. Let's just leave it at that.
Jen Mallan: From the medical community?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: from my bosses at Fort Detrick, not Dr Ruscetti, but from the higher-ups. I just saw them doing a few things, changing a little data, taking equipment, allowing things, to change things in a way that ummmm....
Jen Mallan: unethical?
Judy Mikovits, PhD: unethical, immoral, unconstitutional, illegal, criminal, and could lead to a situation of a leak, an outbreak, a.... whatever. So I'm watching this again, and this is not the first time, after 15 or 18 years there. So in 1999 ...
Jen Mallan: got in trouble!
Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I got in trouble. I threatened a guy in a wheelchair. ... Well, you know, I didn't threaten him. I was going to carry out. It's like: You do that. You make that choice, and I will do this. And you can't get there earlier than I can, and you can't stay there later than I can, and it will not happen on my watch. And I had to go to sensitivity training. They said I had an anger management problem. Actually, when I got to the nurse, and she's like, she's like, Oh, we're here for a sensitivity training. I'm like, You're kidding me, right? And she's like, I told her what happened, much like I sat here and told you what happened. She's like, well, you don't have an anger management problem. I'd have probably killed them. Haha.
November 2024 - Interview with Jen Mallan, Come Home show on the Christian Television Network: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3WnSABHBdw
Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books