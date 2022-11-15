Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do You Know What's Been Happening From Sasabe to ThreePoins, Az?
119 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 13 days ago |

Do you know what has been happening on the Arizona Border over the past 4+years? 

If not and you want to catch up I suggest following the Facebook channel below. Paul Flores with Dsw74news is playing reruns of live video he shot alongside Lewis Arthur of Veterans On Patrol as they documented the child trafficking routes that overtake the Arizona desert.

For those that don't know, Veterans On Patrol is the group that found the Cemex Child Rape Camp in Tucson, Arizona.

From Paul,

#Sasabe to #ThreePoins #Az #Dsw74news #PimaCounty is wide open, I'm hoping to change that. God is telling me there's still something I need to do there and expose.
Paul Flores 
www.facebook.com/dsw74

http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.

Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣

I can also be found on

Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok

Advanced TRS Zeolite Heavy Metal Detox Spray 

Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body at a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential. https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/

Keywords
human traffickingmexicoarizonachild traffickingcartelhuman smugglingtucsonchild smugglingmaricopa countyvopveterans on patrolkatie hobbskari lakemexican cartelsasabedoug doucyarizona goparivacajohnathan rothschildchristopher magnuspima county democratsthreepoinsthreepointthree pointsarizona mexico border

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket