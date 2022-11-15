Do You Know What's Been Happening From Sasabe to ThreePoins, Az?

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Do you know what has been happening on the Arizona Border over the past 4+years?
If not and you want to catch up I suggest following the Facebook channel below. Paul Flores with Dsw74news is playing reruns of live video he shot alongside Lewis Arthur of Veterans On Patrol as they documented the child trafficking routes that overtake the Arizona desert.
For those that don't know, Veterans On Patrol is the group that found the Cemex Child Rape Camp in Tucson, Arizona.
From Paul,
#Sasabe to #ThreePoins #Az #Dsw74news #PimaCounty is wide open, I'm hoping to change that. God is telling me there's still something I need to do there and expose.
Paul Flores
www.facebook.com/dsw74
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.
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