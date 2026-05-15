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This Is Everyday Life in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | Markets, Mountains, Beaches & Real Life
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
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31 views • Today

Many people think they know what life in El Salvador is like — but this is what everyday life actually looks like.

In this video, we take you along with us as we explore different parts of El Salvador, from local markets and small family-run dairies, to beachfront restaurants, mountain roads, and even the lava fields near Quezaltepeque. This was our week from Saturday till Friday.

We visit a local dairy to pick up fresh cheese and cream, spend time at a beach where you can relax and even go whale watching, shop at the Lourdes market for fresh fruits and vegetables, drive the steep mountain roads to Tamanique, and experience the reality of traffic on the Pan-American Highway.

This video shows the real side of El Salvador — the beauty, the challenges, the culture, and the everyday moments that make life here so special.

If you’re curious about living in El Salvador, moving abroad, or what daily life is really like outside the tourist areas, this video is for you.

📍 Filmed in El Salvador

🇸🇻 Life as an expat

🚗 Travel, culture, food & daily life

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and follow along as we continue sharing our life here in El Salvador.

📌 HASHTAGS

#ElSalvador, #LifeInElSalvador, #LivingInElSalvador, #ExpatLife, #CentralAmerica

#ElSalvadorTravel, #DailyLife, #TravelVlog, #LifeAbroad, #ExploreElSalvador

🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.


✅ Calls to Action

📌 Like this video if you learned something

📌 Subscribe for weekly El Salvador content

📌 Comment: Is your country getting better… or worse?

📌 Share this with someone afraid of the headlines

📧 Join our Expat AMA Group:

 Email us at [email protected] with your WhatsApp number to join our private group of expats and locals sharing insights about living in El Salvador.

🔗 Join Our Monday Night Call! (7 PM El Salvador Time)

 Join our weekly Monday Night Call to discuss relocation and life in El Salvador

🕖 When: Mondays, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (El Salvador Time)

 📲 Join our WhatsApp Group email us at [email protected]

 💻 Join the call: https://meet.google.com/phr-fiam-pzw

See you there!

🔗 Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily/featured?sub_confirmation=1

 ❤️ Like + Comment to support the channel and help others discover real stories about life in El Salvador.

✅ Social Media Links

📌 Website: www.hagenaars.com

 ✉️ Email: [email protected]

 📘 Facebook: facebook.com/charitygallenhagenaars

 🐦 Twitter/X: https://x.com/HagenaarsFamily

 📸 Instagram: www.instagram.com/charity_gallen_hagenaars

 📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HagenaarsFamily

 📲 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CharityHagenaars

 ☀️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily


Keywords
el salvadorliving abroadtamaniquelos chorrosquezaltepequemoving to el salvadorliving in el salvadorexpat life el salvadorlife in el salvadorel salvador vlogel salvador marketsel salvador daily lifeel salvador travellife abroadel salvador foodel salvador drivingel salvador beachpan american highway el salvadorel salvador volcanoel salvador lava fieldsexpat life central americaslow travelcentral america travelel salvador 2026
Chapters

00:54Altezza Dairy

02:42Los Cabanos Beach - Restaurante El Dorado

7:54Lourdes Market

15:57Going to Taminique

21:33Pan American Highway CA-1

25:07Going to Quezaltepeque

26:22Lava Fields

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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