This Is Everyday Life in El Salvador 🇸🇻 | Markets, Mountains, Beaches & Real Life

Many people think they know what life in El Salvador is like — but this is what everyday life actually looks like.

In this video, we take you along with us as we explore different parts of El Salvador, from local markets and small family-run dairies, to beachfront restaurants, mountain roads, and even the lava fields near Quezaltepeque. This was our week from Saturday till Friday.

We visit a local dairy to pick up fresh cheese and cream, spend time at a beach where you can relax and even go whale watching, shop at the Lourdes market for fresh fruits and vegetables, drive the steep mountain roads to Tamanique, and experience the reality of traffic on the Pan-American Highway.

This video shows the real side of El Salvador — the beauty, the challenges, the culture, and the everyday moments that make life here so special.

If you’re curious about living in El Salvador, moving abroad, or what daily life is really like outside the tourist areas, this video is for you.

📍 Filmed in El Salvador

🇸🇻 Life as an expat

🚗 Travel, culture, food & daily life

👉 Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and follow along as we continue sharing our life here in El Salvador.

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#ElSalvador, #LifeInElSalvador, #LivingInElSalvador, #ExpatLife, #CentralAmerica

#ElSalvadorTravel, #DailyLife, #TravelVlog, #LifeAbroad, #ExploreElSalvador

🙋‍♀️ About This Channel:

Welcome to the Hagenaars Family channel! We’re a Canadian family living full-time in El Salvador — exploring the real side of expat life, culture, and community. Our videos share the highs, lows, and lessons of starting over abroad.





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