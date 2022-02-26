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STOP Black & White Thinking! PROGRESS Is Found in the Shades of Gray
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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30 views • February 26, 2022
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#goals #progress #movement

In this video I go over one of the most common mindset traps I deal with and see everyone around me struggle with

Black and White - All or Nothing Thinking

If you are working towards a meaningful goal, it's nearly impossible to maintain consistency and perfection 100% of the time.

True progress is to be found in the shades of gray, in that 80% range!

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