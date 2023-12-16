Tony 'Miranda' Blair, advocates granting legislative power to unelected globalist bodies like the WHO, in order to tackle global health and climate "emergencies"

Cloaked in his usual politician doublespeak, former UK PM and WEF 'Young Global Leader', Tony Blair, advocates granting legislative power to unelected globalist bodies like the WHO, in order to tackle global health and climate "emergencies".

"Because of the possibility that any such future pandemic could involve a virus more deadly than Covid-19... we should ensure the capability, globally, to act much faster and more effectively than for Covid."

"In a world marked at present by deep geopolitical division... global action remains open to us in healthcare, as in climate change, if we have the way and the will."

Tony Blair as 'Miranda ' HE WHO PAYS THE PIPER :

