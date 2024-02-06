Create New Account
Messages of Jesus & Mary: Do Not Allow The EVIL ONE To POSSESS YOU! Disturbing News From The Church!
Published a day ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times

Feb 4, 2024


Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on January 20, 2024 &

Message of The Blessed Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on January 20, 2024:


DO NOT ALLOW THE EVIL ONE TO POSSESS YOU!Cries and pain coming from the greatest depths of the human being will be heard.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=timCiIupBaU


