The world made another step towards a global war. On March 14, Russian forces recorded the US MQ-9 Reaper drone moving towards the Russian state border in the Crimean peninsula. The UAV was flying with its transponders turned off and crossed the temporary restricted flight zone established for security purposes during the Russian Special Operation in Ukraine.

As a result, the UAV was neutralized by Russian fighters. The Russian military emphasizes that the pilots did not use airborne weapons, and did not come into contact with the UAV.

For its part, the United States claimed that the Russian Su-27 struck the UAV, as a result of which it crashed into international waters. In confirmation, the Pentagon published a video showing the damage to the propeller, but did not prove that it happened as a result of the contact with the Russian aircraft. The video shows that after a highly professional maneuver by the Russian pilots, the drone continued its flight. The propeller could be damaged by the fuel dumped when the Russian pilots tried to force the foreign UAV to turn around and leave the airspace without using weapons.

The wreckage of the Reaper has already been found off the coast of Sevastopol at a depth of about 900 meters. A deep-water branch of the South Stream gas pipeline reportedly runs near this zone.

After the incident, Washington initiated telephone conversations between the Defense Minister and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces with their Russian counterparts.

The Russian Defense Minister explained that the reason for the incident was that the American side did not comply with the flight restriction zone.

The establishment of a restricted flight zone is a widely used practice to enhance security in the zone of military conflicts. In particular, such zones were established by the United States during the numerous wars that they waged in different area of the world.

