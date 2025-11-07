Are Yahweh and Allah the Same God? with Arabbible.com (Part 2)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/are-yahweh-and-allah-same-god-arabbiblecom-part-2

This week, well, this is part two of a session with a Bible translator, and this man has translated the Bible into Arabic. And as we mentioned last week, and I encourage you, if you haven’t heard part one, you need to go there, because our guest, Tom – and we’re only using his first name because of the safety factor; Islam, especially terrorism, it can strike anywhere, and we just want to be prudent. We want to deal with this in as safe a way as possible, always looking to the Lord for protection, but the Lord wants us to use our head in this and do things that are…where we don’t get in our own way. Would you say that, Tom?









