Isolation of SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Andy Kaufman | 4. Isolation of SARS-CoV-2 | The End of C

What is the foundational evidence for the existence and pathogenicity of viruses? Is there any real evidence? In this session, Jacob Diaz and Alec Zeck interview Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Tom Cowan on the foundational “evidence” of SARS-CoV-2.
Dr. Kaufman
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-story/
Dr. Cowan
https://drtomcowan.com/
more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area
https://thewayfwrd.com/
Jacob
https://instagram.com/undercovervirologist
go deeper on this topic
https://viroliegy.com/2021/12/24/creating-the-coronavirus/
https://theendofcovid.com/
