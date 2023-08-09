Isolation of SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Andy Kaufman | 4. Isolation of SARS-CoV-2 | The End of C

Create New Account
What is the foundational evidence for the existence and pathogenicity of viruses? Is there any real evidence? In this session, Jacob Diaz and Alec Zeck interview Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. Tom Cowan on the foundational “evidence” of SARS-CoV-2.



Dr. Kaufman

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-story/


Dr. Cowan

https://drtomcowan.com/


more on Alec, and to find other health & freedom-oriented people in your area

https://thewayfwrd.com/


Jacob

https://instagram.com/undercovervirologist


 go deeper on this topic

https://viroliegy.com/2021/12/24/creating-the-coronavirus/


https://theendofcovid.com/

