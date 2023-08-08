💥Fifteen Years Ago - Night of 7 to 8 August 2008 - "Five Day War" or the "08.08.08 War" - Military Conflict Between Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia & Russia Began

💥Fifteen years ago - on the night of 7 to 8 August 2008 - the military conflict between Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia and Russia began. It went down in history as the "Five Day War" or the "08.08.08 War".
Georgian troops shelled Tskhinvali, after which Russia was forced to introduce its troops.
The war lasted a few days and ended with a Russian victory. South Ossetia and Abkhazia gained their independence, Saakashvili went to prison after years of wandering.
The UN later recognised that Georgia was the aggressor, but this was not publicised.💥
