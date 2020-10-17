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Angels recorded on tape Better 2012 Version
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92 views • October 17, 2020
" I AM THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE, NO MAN COMETH TO THE FATHER BUT BY ME." (JOHN 14:6) THE SCRIPTURE THAT BROUGHT ME TO MY LORD!!
THE WORDS TO THE RECORDING; "Allelujah ringing all across the land, everybody's singing at the Lords command, by the praise of the angels holding glory, wait til they hear the news of Jesus and his children that their coming through."
THE WORDS TO THE RECORDING; "Allelujah ringing all across the land, everybody's singing at the Lords command, by the praise of the angels holding glory, wait til they hear the news of Jesus and his children that their coming through."
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