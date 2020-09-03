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A Third of American Millennials Live with Their Parents!
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10 views • September 03, 2020
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3942/a-third-of-american-millennials-live-with-their-parents
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3942-a-third-of-american-millennials-live-with-their-parents
Approximately a third of all millennials live at home with their parents while one-fourth of them aren’t even enrolling in school or looking for a job. Stefan Molyneux looks at delayed adulthood and the economic dangers of a younger generation and their failure to launch.
Article: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-09/heres-how-much-retirees-are-spending-support-their-adult-kids
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-09/heres-how-much-retirees-are-spending-support-their-adult-kids
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3942-a-third-of-american-millennials-live-with-their-parents
Approximately a third of all millennials live at home with their parents while one-fourth of them aren’t even enrolling in school or looking for a job. Stefan Molyneux looks at delayed adulthood and the economic dangers of a younger generation and their failure to launch.
Article: http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-09/heres-how-much-retirees-are-spending-support-their-adult-kids
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-12-09/heres-how-much-retirees-are-spending-support-their-adult-kids
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