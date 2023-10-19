Gaza Genocide - "Al-Zahra" Residential Tower Completely Destroyed by Israeli Air Strikes last night, as seen this morning.

"Al-Zahra" residential tower completely destroyed by Israeli air strikes this morning.

Adding:

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct.7, the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children and 1,000 were women, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra told a press conference.

Al-Qudra added that 44 health workers had been killed in Gaza while four hospitals were out of service and 14 basic healthcare services had stopped functioning.

"There are no medicine stocks in any of the hospitals in Gaza," Al-Qudra added, calling on the international community to expedite the delivery of aid to Gaza.

and:

Israel has received the first batch of armored vehicles from the United States, intended to replace those damaged in battles[with Hamas and Hezbollah], the Ministry of Defense reported.







