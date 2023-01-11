Situation Update, Jan 11, 2023 - We have DECODED the luciferian globalist playbook to exterminate the human race

0:00 Intro
4:40 Breaking News
29:25 Luciferian Globalist Playbook
35:10 Australia
38:08 Russia
44:55 Energy Infrastructure
52:10 AI Systems
- NYC grocery stores are locking up food due to rising retail theft
- Food retailers are FLEEING blue cities as crime skyrockets
- Foster Farms sounds alarm over MILLIONS of cattle and chickens about to STARVE due to lack of grain shipments via rail
- US rail system is collapsing, and deliveries of food and fertilizer are deliberately disrupted
- Houston hero who shot violent armed robber subjected to grand jury
- Brought to you by Pfizer
- Predictions and warnings that alt media NAILED
- What's going to happen next:
- Russia to launch major offensive against Ukraine and NATO
- Controlled demolition of the debt-based fiat currency system
- Accelerated dismantling of the energy infrastructure to impoverish humanity
- Geoengineering (weather weaponization) unleashed to destroy the food supply chain
- Humans to be replaced by AI systems, followed by AI humanoid robots (terminators)
- The big COSMIC picture of humanity being targeted for extermination
