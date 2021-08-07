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No difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated..... hmmmmm who would have thunk?
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114 views • August 07, 2021
No difference between the vaccinated and unvaccinated..... hmmmmm who would have thunk?
Public Health England said today “that of confirmed Delta cases that had ended up hospitalized since July 19, 55.1% were unvaccinated, while 34.9% had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.” - Reuters
Public Health England said today “that of confirmed Delta cases that had ended up hospitalized since July 19, 55.1% were unvaccinated, while 34.9% had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.” - Reuters
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