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FOI documents Released! STOP JABS Bonnie Henry BUSTED
BCWILDFIRE
BCWILDFIRE
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252 views • August 10, 2022

Odessa Orlewicz libert.com"Safe and Effective" will never have the same ring again. Lawyer forced FOI documents from some of BC, Canada's Health Authority head Bonnie Henry's emails regarding serious reactions. These documents prove the highly injured (those in wheelchairs etc) are being left high and dry by the Canadian government (Theresa Tam) does not care. Seems Bonnie does not either. Emails show other's in the medical community telling her that serious problems are happening from these Covid vaccines.


*FOI document from gov website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/enSearch/detail?id=7AFDBC16F15F42E289E9F7DDB0F80C40&recorduid=HTH-2021-13807&keyword=13807


**UNinformed Consent movie trailer: https://librti.com/page/view-video?id=2936FOI document I read in this episode-https://www2.gov.bc.ca/enSearch/detail?id=7AFDBC16F15F42E289E9F7DDB0F80C40&recorduid=HTH-2021-13807&keyword=13807


*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to: https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII


or e -transfer to [email protected] by cheque made out to


"Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4


*Checkout AC50 hydrogen device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"


*Help support my show and yourself by purchasing a solar generator & panels here: https://www.jackery.com?aff=1065 (stay on store link, don't press Amazon option.)


*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com


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Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada


OR librti.com/odessa


OR on Not.TV


OR on FB Odessa Orlewicz


OR my 3rd attempt on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kOrv8m_QDyg6FrLlW5JzAOR


bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/


OR new rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada

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deathvaccinevaxbchenrycovidfoibonnie
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