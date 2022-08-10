FOI documents Released! STOP JABS Bonnie Henry BUSTED

Odessa Orlewicz libert.com"Safe and Effective" will never have the same ring again. Lawyer forced FOI documents from some of BC, Canada's Health Authority head Bonnie Henry's emails regarding serious reactions. These documents prove the highly injured (those in wheelchairs etc) are being left high and dry by the Canadian government (Theresa Tam) does not care. Seems Bonnie does not either. Emails show other's in the medical community telling her that serious problems are happening from these Covid vaccines.





*FOI document from gov website: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/enSearch/detail?id=7AFDBC16F15F42E289E9F7DDB0F80C40&recorduid=HTH-2021-13807&keyword=13807





**UNinformed Consent movie trailer: https://librti.com/page/view-video?id=2936FOI document I read in this episode-https://www2.gov.bc.ca/enSearch/detail?id=7AFDBC16F15F42E289E9F7DDB0F80C40&recorduid=HTH-2021-13807&keyword=13807





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