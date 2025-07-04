© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAPPY 4th Of July! It’s Independence Day 2025 in my home country. I hope that my fellow citizens back home are celebrating safely and are celebrating SINCERELY the importance of what this day means. And it’s perfect timing for TODAY’S TOPIC: COVID and US Constitution and how important it is not just to US citizens but people all over the world! People from the US, myself included can become very complacent, taking our freedoms for granted. And it’s not until our rights are violated when something like COVID happens that we we begin to appreciate how precious that document is.
Get the Show Notes https://libertynow.com/covid-and-the-constitution/