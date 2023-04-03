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BREITBART | Mayorkas Unable to State How Many Americans are Killed by Illegal AliensDHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a hearing on Wednesday, seemingly could not state the number of Americans killed by illegal aliens since Biden took office.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2fza76-mayorkas-unable-to-state-how-many-americans-are-killed-by-illegal-aliens.html