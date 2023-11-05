Create New Account
Meat is GASSED! Farmer Exposes Behind the Scenes Food Industry Scandals.
channel image
EnergyMe333
170 Subscribers
301 views
Published 13 hours ago

"Most animals when they are harvested, are dying of organ failure." ~ BehindTheScenesFarmer

FULL SHOW Lillie Kane: Farmer Exposes Behind the Scenes Food Industry Scandals

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riaxtIBKSGk

Keywords
foodmeatpreservativecontaminationprocessingfood industryfood scandal

